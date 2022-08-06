Breastfeeding has an impact on health benefits for mothers too – Dr Harvorh

Dr Enoch Havorh, Medical Officer of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Tamale Teaching Hospital urged nursing mothers to breastfeed their baby’s frequency to reduce the mother’s risk of breast ovarian cancer, type two of diabetes, and high blood pressure.

He said these diseases are less common among women who breastfeed and it is easier for the nursing mother to return to what they weighed before they got pregnant.

Dr Havorh said this during an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale as part of World Breastfeeding Week (WBW).

The WBW which started on the 1 August to 6 August was on the theme for this year’s World Breastfeeding Week was: “Breastfeeding Is Crucial for the Health of Both Mother and Child”.

He said many mothers feel fulfillment and joy from the physical and emotional communion they experience with their child while nursing the baby.

Dr Havorh noted that breastfeeding promotes a strong sense of love and attachment between the baby and the mother.

He advised the nursing mothers to eat well balanced foods needed at most, an extra 400 to 500 calories daily to produce sufficient milk for the baby.

The World Breastfeeding Week was established in 1991 by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), and was observed in 1992 to promote the importance of Breastfeeding.