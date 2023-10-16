Breasts cancer victims asked to subject to full treatment

Ms Gifty Aidoo, Pharmacist, and President of the Volta River Authority (VRA) Ladies Association has encouraged breasts cancer victims to subject themselves to the full course of treatment to avoid the many deaths encountered with the disease.

She said though early diagnosis is critical for treatment of breast cancer

Pharmacist Aidoo told the Ghana News Agency that, breasts cancer is treatable, and is induced by, or a curse and that patients would not die should they have mastectomy.

Pharmacist Aidoo called for monthly personal checks, clinical breast examination or the golden standard mammogram for early detection to save lives.