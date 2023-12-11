BRI supports human rights in participating countries, says senior official of Algerian newspaper

A press conference on a white paper titled "The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future," is held by the State Council Information Office in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has promoted human rights in partner countries, as it helped boost local economy and social progress, a senior official of an Algerian newspaper has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Kamel Mansari, news director of the French-language daily Le Jeune Independent, said that the most important human right is the right to life and development.

The BRI has promoted human rights by helping participating countries escape from backwardness, and boost local economy and social progress, he said.

The initiative also improved employment, reduced poverty, and promoted social justice in partner nations, noted Mansari.

Take Algeria as an example, its cooperation with China in various green and high-tech fields, including digital technology, new energy, and aerospace, has benefited many Algerians, he added.

