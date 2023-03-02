Bribery Allegations Against Nhyira Fm’s Nana Kwadwo Jantuah Has No Merit

The National Media Commission has determined that an allegation of bribery made against Nhyira FM’s Nana Kwadwo Jantuah by one Frank Kwaku Appiah (aka Appiah Stadium) has no merit.

The Commission found Frank Kwaku Appiah had recanted the allegations and admitted publicly that he fabricated the allegations to pursue a partisan political interest. The Commission believes that while the retraction is acceptable, the original false allegation was needless and ought not to have been made in the first place. Seeking to undermine the integrity of a journalist upon a false allegation is harmful to media freedom and can undermine the safety of journalists.

A petition from Archibald Ntiri-Acquah, Fredrick Addae and George Amponsah had asked the Commission to investigate the allegations. But the Commission concluded that the confession of Frank Kwaku Appiah who made the original allegation must put the matter to rest with advice to all who participate in public discussions to be guided by the need for truth, accuracy and respect for the reputation of others.

GEORGE SARPONG

EXECUTIVE SECRETARY