Bribery Claims Cast Shadow Over Local Government Appointments in Ghana’s Capital Region

A brewing scandal over alleged corruption in the selection of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Greater Accra has ignited public fury, raising fresh concerns about governance and accountability in Ghana’s political sphere.

The controversy centers on claims that a vetting committee, tasked with shortlisting candidates for these critical local leadership roles, prioritized bribes over merit, sidelining qualified aspirants in favor of those willing to pay for influence.

The process, which began on February 20, 2025, has been marred by accusations of backroom dealings, with sources alleging that financial incentives—not credentials or campaign contributions—dictated outcomes. “Many of us knocked on doors, mobilized communities, and sacrificed for the party’s victory, only to see loyalty ignored,” said a disgruntled ruling party member, who requested anonymity fearing reprisal. “Now it’s clear: deep pockets matter more than dedication.”

The fallout intensified last week in Ayawaso East, where aggrieved candidates reportedly stormed the regional party office with supporters, demanding inclusion after their names were initially omitted. Despite the chaotic protests—and allegations that payments later swayed the committee—the same candidates secured spots on the final shortlist. The incident has become a flashpoint, symbolizing broader frustrations over the erosion of fairness in political appointments.

Civil society groups and governance watchdogs are now demanding an independent probe, arguing that such practices undermine public trust. “MMDCEs shape local development—roads, schools, sanitation. When these roles go to the highest bidder, communities suffer,” noted Kofi Mensah, an Accra-based anti-corruption advocate. “This isn’t just political drama; it’s a direct hit on effective governance.”

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has yet to address the allegations publicly, but pressure is mounting. Analysts warn that silence could alienate grassroots supporters ahead of crucial local elections, with many viewing the scandal as a betrayal of their efforts.

The controversy also highlights systemic flaws in Ghana’s decentralization efforts. MMDCE appointments, traditionally influenced by party loyalty, have long been criticized for sidelining technocrats in favor of cronies. Critics argue that without transparent criteria, such roles become transactional, perpetuating cycles of underperformance and public cynicism.

As calls for accountability grow, all eyes are on the government’s next move. Will it dismiss the claims as rumors, or take concrete steps to audit the process? For now, the scandal serves as a stark reminder: in the battle for Ghana’s governance soul, integrity remains on the ropes.