BRICH hub initiative launched to solve societal problems using technology

The BRICH Hub initiative, a Non-governmental Organisation, has launched and opened its new company to solve societal problems using technology.

It was on the theme: “Solving Societal Challenges the BRICH way using technology“.

Mr. Richmond Asumadu, President of BRICH Hub initiative, at the launch, said the initiative aimed to impact the communities around by empowering training programs, mentoring sessions, start-ups engagement and community intervention to be the revolution in the African’s technology industry.

“The focus of the BRICH hub initiative was to enable technology professionals and entrepreneurs to connect, share, solve problems and create opportunities together ,champion and celebrate technology professionals and entrepreneurs by building an ecosystem for the evolution of technology industry in Africa” he said.

Mr Asumadu said, technology for development was designed to help identify society issues and provide solutions to those issues.

He continued that, Challenges been confronted with was mostly solved using technology because its makes solutions easier and faster.

“We find solutions to challenges by brainstorming: exhibiting creative principles, innovation, and research and bringing out the best….” he said

Adding that, the company is currently working on solutions to cars auto security, it has generated a device to operate with the mobile application by entering name and password to open a locked car if only the device was installed in the car without any stress.

The company is working on a one student, one tablet project to make learning easier for students.

“ The company is not only for producing but also to solve problems thus, we will soon engage NADMO to minimise flood issues in the country especially at the market centres : the plan is to generate Sirens that give alerts if there should be a flood in a particular area for action to be taken” he said.

Mr Asumadu said, the company will need lots of youth to engage in packaging, marketing, sell across the country, thus would create job opportunities for the youth.

He called on the Government and all stakeholders to come on board to help bring out the best in the youth of the country by funding the company to produce more, solve solutions and create job opportunities which would involve more than hundreds of youth.

Adding that, if the projects are been promoted, it would create more Revenue by producing more gadgets like laptops, Tablets in Ghana than focusing on China, India and more.

A speech read by Mr Eric Mensah Bonsu, Director of Human Resources, Ministry of Youth and Sports, on behalf of Mr. Mustapha Yussif, Minister of Youth and Sports said the Ministry responsible for youth development therefore any initiative along line is welcome, because to develop the country through initiative and technology would be through the youth.

He added that the Ministry was mandated to initiate and formulate Youth and Sports policies as well as coordinate, evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of the performance of sector to achieve national integration and international recognition of the Youth.

The Ministry was willing to give its maximum support to the initiative and ensure it strived as National assert.

Mr. Mensa Bonsu on behalf of the Minister, commended the president of BIRCH hub, Mr Asumadu and team for bringing such idea into reality.

The launch brought together religious leaders, traditional leaders, heads of institutions, representatives, among other stakeholders.