BRICH Hub Initiative to curb robbery attacks and perennial flooding

The BRICH Hub initiative has been successfully launched in Ghana with the motive of using technology to help address societal problems hampering national development.

This initiative was basically established to help impact the communities around by empowering them with the requisite training programs, mentoring sessions, start-ups engagement, and community intervention to be the revolution in the African’s technology industry.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Accra the President of BRICH Hub initiative, Mr. Richmond Asumadu, noted that there are numerous challenges confronting the nation; hence there was the need to come out with laudable initiatives that would help address them.

Citing perennial flooding, robbery attacks, child trafficking as some of the challenges.

Adding that, BRICH Hub initiative was designed to help provide solutions to those issues and also create jobs for the masses especially the youth.

Brich Hub is a community of tech enthusiasts, professionals, and entrepreneurs. We enable tech professionals and entrepreneurs to connect, share, solve problems and create opportunities together.

Our dream is to champion and celebrate tech professionals and entrepreneurs on the continent. Together we build an ecosystem for the evolution of the tech industry in Africa.

In a speech read by Mr Eric Mensah Bonsu, Director of Human Resources, Ministry of Youth and Sports, on behalf of Mr. Mustapha Yussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, commended the Non-governmental Organisation for coming out with such innovative initiative to help address issues thwarting national development.

Stressing that his outfit is ready to throw weight behind the initiative and ensure it becomes a National assert.

This he said, the Ministry was mandated to initiate and formulate Youth and Sports policies as well as coordinate, evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of the performance of the sector to achieve national integration and international recognition of the Youth.

The event was themed: “Solving Societal Challenges the BRICH way using technology”.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh