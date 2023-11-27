BRICS countries speak up for justice, peace on Palestinian-Israeli issue

People.cn, founded on Jan. 1, 1997, is a large-scale news platform built by People’s Daily, one of the top ten newspapers in the world. It is also one of the largest comprehensive media sources on the Internet. People.cn is available in seven ethnic minority languages and nine foreign languages. It publishes news in the form of text, picture, video, Weibo and Apps around the clock. It has formed a reliable and extensive readership consisting of users from 200 countries and regions around the world.