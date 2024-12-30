BRICS+ Expansion: Africa’s Rising Influence in a Shifting Global Order

The 16th BRICS summit in October 2024 ushered in a significant reshaping of the global order with the inclusion of new ‘partner states’—including Algeria, Nigeria, and Uganda—into the BRICS+ fold.

These countries, alongside a diverse range of nations from Europe, Asia, and Latin America, have been granted partner status, signaling a strategic shift within the BRICS bloc. The expansion reflects a broader and more inclusive geopolitical realignment as the world moves toward a multipolar future. According to reports from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a total of 13 countries now hold BRICS+ partner status, a new category designed to pave the way for potential full membership.

For these newly minted partner states, the stakes are high. The BRICS+ framework, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and the newly admitted Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, already accounts for nearly a third of the world’s landmass and half of its population. While still an informal alliance, BRICS has steadily evolved into a significant player on the global stage, its economic and political influence expanding steadily. But the inclusion of countries like Algeria, Nigeria, and Uganda into this expanded alliance raises critical questions about Africa’s place in this shifting global order and how these nations can harness their new BRICS+ status to drive both regional and global change.

Strategic Benefits for Africa in the BRICS+ Alliance

Africa’s growing role in BRICS+ is one of the most important shifts in the global geopolitical landscape. With the inclusion of Algeria, Nigeria, and Uganda, the BRICS+ grouping now has deeper representation across the African continent, which has long been underrepresented in major global decision-making bodies. In many ways, this expansion represents a recognition of Africa’s importance as a global economic and political force.

Nigeria, often dubbed the “Giant of Africa,” has long been recognized for its growing economic power and geopolitical influence. Despite some political complexities, especially in relation to its Western partners, Nigeria’s vast natural resources, along with its expanding consumer market, position it as a key player within BRICS+ in the future. As the country continues to modernize its infrastructure and deepen economic reforms, its relationship with BRICS could accelerate its integration into global trade networks and create opportunities for greater investment in sectors such as technology, energy, and manufacturing.

Similarly, Uganda, with its fertile agricultural base, offers significant opportunities for BRICS+ collaboration in areas such as sustainable agriculture, food security, and rural development. The country’s potential for agricultural innovation and investment in manufacturing could make it an important partner in the drive for more diversified, value-added production within the BRICS+ network. By tapping into technology transfer, energy, and infrastructure investments, Uganda can create pathways for long-term economic growth and development. Both Nigeria and Uganda, through their participation in BRICS+, can also help push forward the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to boost intra-Africa trade and reduce reliance on external markets.

Algeria’s Geopolitical Weight in BRICS+

Algeria’s ascension to BRICS+ partner status in 2024 is particularly significant. Despite initial resistance from some BRICS members, Algeria’s strategic geopolitical positioning between Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, as well as its vast energy reserves, have made it an attractive partner for the bloc. The country’s natural gas resources place it among the world’s leading exporters, and its relationship with China and Russia—two key BRICS members—has further bolstered its position.

However, Algeria’s path to BRICS+ membership has not been without controversy. Diplomatic tensions with Morocco and the Sahel region’s volatile political landscape complicated the country’s bid. In particular, disagreements over the situation in Niger, along with its growing ties to China, led to some friction with other BRICS members. Despite this, Algeria’s location and resources, particularly its energy assets, are too important to ignore. Its involvement in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), spearheaded by China, underscores its centrality to BRICS+’s broader global ambitions.

Algeria’s partner status offers it an opportunity to attract further investment into infrastructure projects, particularly in areas such as energy, transport, and manufacturing. Through the New Development Bank (NDB), Algeria is already exploring ways to integrate itself into the global financial system, with a $1.5 billion share purchase planned. These economic and financial connections offer a pathway for Algeria to strengthen its role within BRICS+, allowing it to balance its regional ambitions with its broader global goals.

The Role of BRICS+ in Reshaping Africa’s Economic Landscape

As the BRICS+ partnership grows, the African continent stands to benefit significantly. The expanding BRICS+ coalition provides African nations with the chance to secure much-needed infrastructure and development financing, particularly through the NDB, which funds sustainable development and infrastructure projects across emerging markets. With increasing investment from China, Russia, and India, the NDB offers an alternative to Western financial institutions like the IMF and the World Bank, whose influence has often been seen as limiting for many developing nations.

In Africa, the partnership with BRICS+ could help address key infrastructure deficits in energy, transport, and technology. Both Nigeria and Uganda, for example, could leverage the expertise and investment capabilities of BRICS+ members to solve their energy supply challenges, improve their transport logistics, and boost their technological innovation. As the continent seeks to industrialize and diversify its economies, these investments are crucial to ensure long-term sustainable growth.

However, the benefits of BRICS+ membership will not be automatically realized. Africa’s BRICS+ members must work collaboratively to align their strategic objectives, not only within the context of BRICS+ but also in relation to the broader goals of the African Union (AU). The African Union’s push for economic integration, via the AfCFTA, can be supported by BRICS+ in areas such as trade facilitation, infrastructure development, and industrialization. By tapping into these opportunities, African countries can use their BRICS+ status to catalyze a new era of economic growth and regional cooperation.

Looking Ahead: The Future of BRICS+ and Africa’s Role

As the BRICS+ alliance grows in both size and influence, the African continent’s engagement in this expanded framework will be a defining factor in the coming decades. Algeria, Nigeria, and Uganda—alongside the full BRICS members of South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia—have the potential to drive Africa’s economic future while influencing global trade and investment flows.

For Africa, BRICS+ is more than just a political or economic alliance; it is an opportunity to reshape its position on the world stage, develop its infrastructure, and secure a larger share of global trade and investment. But to fully capitalize on this opportunity, African nations must prioritize collaboration, align their efforts with the goals of the African Union, and ensure that their relationships within BRICS+ are leveraged to the benefit of the continent as a whole.

The next few years will be critical in determining how Africa positions itself within the evolving global order. With BRICS+ offering new pathways to economic development and regional integration, Africa’s future in this multipolar world is more promising than ever—if its member states can navigate the complexities and maximize the opportunities before them.