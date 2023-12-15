In a historic and monumental development that echoes the ever-evolving dynamics of global geopolitics, the BRICS group is on the precipice of a groundbreaking expansion beyond its traditional boundaries. The recent inclusion of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Ethiopia into its ranks on January 1, 2024, signifies a profound realignment in global power dynamics. Spearheaded by the visionary leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin, this expansion challenges the entrenched dominance of Western power blocs and positions the BRICS alliance as an undeniably formidable player on the grand stage of international relations.

Vladimir Putin’s astute and diplomatic endeavors in the Middle East serve as a testament to the BRICS commitment to addressing pressing international dilemmas, including those in Ukraine, Gaza, and the ever-fluctuating dynamics of the global energy landscape. The alliance’s expanded roster, now representing a staggering 45% of the global population, significantly overshadows the demographic share of the G7 at a mere 9.7%. In terms of resource abundance and output, BRICS stands tall with 48.7% of global wheat production and a commanding 44.4% of known oil reserves. The rise of BRICS not only challenges but reshapes the existing hegemonic structures, showcasing influential sway even in the face of sanctions imposed on member countries like Russia and Iran.

While the BRICS alliance has historically concentrated its efforts on vital sectors such as energy, technology, and food security, a perceptible paradigm shift is underway, recognizing the untapped potential in the expansive realm of the global fashion industry. The recent BRICS+ Fashion Summit held in Moscow has brought to the forefront the immense opportunities within the $2.4 trillion textile and apparel industry. Although China, India, and Pakistan have firmly established themselves as manufacturing powerhouses, the influence of BRICS nations on shaping global fashion trends, brand development, and distribution remains conspicuously limited.

Russia’s experience in the wake of sanctions provides instructive insights into the potential for transformative change within the fashion industry. Sanctions levied against major international fashion giants have inadvertently empowered local Russian brands, tapping into significant local demand. This shift has resulted in a sevenfold increase in the manufacturing of apparel and home textiles in the Moscow region. Armed with lessons learned, the BRICS nations can strategically refocus their efforts, adopting bespoke strategies to elevate their standing and influence within the dynamic and globally impactful fashion arena.

Fashion, with its potent blend of cultural influence, economic power, and global relevance, stands as a key sector for the BRICS nations to explore and reshape. Their collective foray into the intricate world of fashion not only promises significant economic growth but also holds the potential to generate ample employment opportunities and amplify cultural diplomacy on a global scale. The commitment to ecological improvements, as showcased at the COP28 summit in Dubai, aligns seamlessly with the pressing need for sustainable practices within the fashion industry.

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow emerged as a platform underscoring the imperative to promote local designers and brands internationally. This strategic move seeks to amplify the creative resonance of the BRICS alliance in the global fashion arena. However, the journey towards sustainable growth in the fashion industry demands a proactive approach to address both labor and environmental concerns. Major players like China and India grapple with sustainability challenges in their textile industries, necessitating comprehensive reforms in the textile labor force, robust infrastructure for recycling, and extensive vocational training programs.

The sustainability challenges faced by major apparel players in BRICS countries, particularly China and India, pose potential impediments to their ascension as global trendsetters. Initiatives encompassing reforms in the textile labor force, substantial investments in training programs, and shared infrastructure for recycling are indispensable components in constructing a sustainable supply chain. International initiatives such as the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the United Nations Climate Change (UNCC) sustainable fashion communication toolkit actively seek to usher in a shift towards more sustainable choices within the market.

The urgency of environmental issues becomes starkly evident in regions like Africa, where the importation of textile waste from Europe has reached alarming levels, exceeding 1.7 million tons annually. This sobering reality underscores the vital need for concerted efforts by BRICS countries to bring about meaningful change, fostering a reshaping of the global fashion sector for the better.

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit, a pivotal platform in this transformative journey, emphasized the utmost importance of cultural sensitivity and inclusivity in modern fashion design. Departing from their traditional concerns centered around global mineral resources, the BRICS countries are actively exploring the realm of consumer economics, particularly within the emotionally charged and culturally resonant fashion industry. This strategic pivot represents an audacious challenge to the traditional Western dominance in the fashion domain.

Central to the summit’s dialogue was the revolutionary concept of a unified market for fashion commodities. With China’s formidable foothold as a key market, a confederation with other emerging economies holds the potential to catalyze a seismic business boom, potentially rivaling or even eclipsing the established fashion capitals of Milan, Paris, New York, and London. The burgeoning trend towards the east and south in the global fashion landscape thrusts cities like Beijing, Mumbai, Moscow, Cape Town, and Dubai into the spotlight, positioning them in contention for supremacy against the traditional Western fashion powerhouses.

As the BRICS alliance expands its footprint and boldly ventures into the global fashion industry, the world witnesses a transformative shift in power dynamics.

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit emerges as a pivotal moment, emphasizing sustainability, cultural inclusivity, and a unified market approach. The collective efforts of BRICS nations, if harnessed effectively, possess the potential to not only reshape the global fashion narrative but also provide a catalyst for substantial economic growth, employment opportunities, and a sustainable future. The emerging trend towards the east and south unfolds as an exhilarating reshaping of the global fashion cartography, challenging the traditional Western stranglehold and heralding a new era in consumer-focused fashion economics. This transformative vision not only holds the promise of reshaping the global fashion industry but also envisions a more inclusive, sustainable, and culturally rich future on the horizon.

Author’s bio: Tajul Islam is a senior Journalist from Bangladesh writing on local, regional and global issues.