BRICS Summit: South Africa ready to host gathering

South Africa’s national law enforcement agency said Thursday that there would be no “instability and criminality” during the upcoming 15th BRICS summit due to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 22-24.

“The safety and security preparations for the summit are on track, with all critical role players ready to execute their various responsibilities as per their mandate,” said Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili.

“We are prepared to receive the leaders of the BRICS in a secured and safe environment,” said Mosikili, also co-chair of the country’s National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS).

In order to prevent and battle any sort of opportunistic crime, prior to, during, and after the summit, Mosikili indicated that the NATJOINTS would increase police visibility around the summit’s venue.

Any threats and disruptions will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law, she said. “To this end, high density operations through increased roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, high police visibility on foot, and air patrols will be conducted.”

BRICS is the grouping of the world’s leading emerging market economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.