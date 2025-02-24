Bridging the Divide: Africa and Diaspora Seek Renewed Unity at 9th Pan-African Congress

As Togo prepares to host the 9th Pan-African Congress in Lomé, leaders and activists across the African continent and its global diaspora face a pressing challenge: repairing fractured ties while forging a shared vision for the future.

The event, rooted in a century-old movement born from the struggles of the transatlantic slave trade, arrives at a critical juncture.

Many Afro-descendants—communities of African origin scattered worldwide—express frustration over what they perceive as Africa’s silence on issues like systemic racism, reparations, and the legacy of colonialism. Meanwhile, African nations, increasingly aware of the diaspora’s potential economic and cultural influence, are pushing to redefine this relationship as a partnership rather than a historical footnote.

The African Union (AU) has formally designated the diaspora as the continent’s “sixth region,” a symbolic gesture aimed at integrating millions of Afro-descendants into continental development plans. Yet gaps persist. While countries like Togo have launched diaspora-focused policies, including eased citizenship processes, broader institutional engagement remains inconsistent. For some Afro-descendants, this inconsistency fuels a sense of abandonment. “There’s an expectation that Africa should advocate for its children globally, whether in Brazil, the U.S., or the Caribbean,” said one delegate ahead of the Congress. “When that advocacy falters, it stings.”

The Congress seeks to address these tensions head-on. Key agenda items include reparations for slavery and colonialism, reforms to global governance systems that marginalize African voices, and practical measures to support Afro-descendants seeking to resettle in Africa. The latter, often dubbed the “Back to Africa” movement, has gained traction in recent years but faces logistical hurdles, from unclear citizenship pathways to cultural reintegration challenges. A proposed resolution at Lomé could streamline these processes, signaling a continental commitment to welcoming diaspora returnees.

Historical context looms large. Pan-Africanism, first articulated by figures like Henry Sylvester-Williams in the early 20th century, emerged as a response to the violent dispersal of African peoples. Today, the movement’s revival hinges on reconciling this painful past with present-day realities. Critics argue that Africa’s focus on intra-continental issues, while vital, has often sidelined diaspora concerns. The AU’s declaration of 2021–2031 as the “Decade of African Roots and the African Diaspora” aims to correct this, but tangible progress remains uneven.

Regional pre-conferences in Brazil, South Africa, Mali, and elsewhere have laid the groundwork for Lomé’s discussions, emphasizing grassroots voices. Attendees will include government officials, scholars, artists, and religious leaders, reflecting the diversity of the “African world.” Voodoo spiritual leaders, for instance, are slated to participate—a nod to the cultural and spiritual bonds that endure across oceans.

Yet the Congress’s success will depend on more than symbolism. For many Afro-descendants, trust-building requires concrete action: clearer pathways for dual citizenship, investment in diaspora-led projects, and Africa’s louder advocacy on global stages against racial injustice. Conversely, African nations hope diaspora expertise and capital can fuel industrialization and technological growth.

The Lomé gathering also occurs amid shifting global dynamics. As Western nations grapple with reckonings over race and colonialism, Africa is increasingly positioning itself as a geopolitical heavyweight. A unified front with the diaspora could amplify this voice, argues Ghanaian scholar Akosua Adoma: “Solidarity isn’t just moral—it’s strategic. Together, we’re a demographic and economic force no continent can ignore.”

Whether the Congress delivers on its ambitions remains to be seen. But its very existence underscores a growing recognition: Pan-Africanism, once a rallying cry against oppression, must now evolve into a blueprint for collective survival in an uncertain world. As delegates convene in Lomé, the question lingers—can a divided past give way to a shared future? The answer may shape Africa’s role on the global stage for decades to come.