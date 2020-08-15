

Mr Bright Oblitei Akwetey, an Accra-based legal practitioner and a leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) said he would match the flagbearers of the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress in the race towards Election 2020.

“I have over the period critically examined the CPP and deduced that the Party’s inability to identify its core objectives, values and ideologies serves as the bane of its unappealing performance since the 1992 Election,” he told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra on Saturday.

He said the campaign theme: “Honesty and Integrity,” seeks to marshal a formidable force with the ability to wrest power from the NPP and bring the CPP back to the forefront of Ghana’s politics.

Mr Akwetey, who once investigated and prosecuted economic crimes in Ghana and The Gambia, said Ghana needed a president who had demonstrably shown the courage to fight corruption, because the time for lip service to fight the canker was over.

He explained that the motivation to contest for the CPP flag bearer slot emanates from deep seated desire to see Ghanaians as a proud, confident, disciplined and law-abiding citizens, whose standards of living were measured not only in terms of Gross Domestic Product but in a general state of satisfaction.

“I want to see a Ghana where the average citizen can afford good quality health care, education, shelter, clothing, food and employment and has the opportunity to travel in decent transport and also on secure and safe roads,” he said.

Mr Akwetey said the CPP would dwell on Kwame Nkrumah’s ideologies as well as grass-roots membership mobilisation and craft a message that would appeal to the electorate.

He, therefore, called on the delegates to vote for him adding: “loyalty must pay, I must be lucky this third time. I contested for the 2012 and 2016 flag bearer slot and lost but am not perturbed, for the interest of the CPP and Ghana I’m here again seeking your votes. Vote for Bright O. Akwetey for honesty and integrity”.