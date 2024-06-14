Bright Botchway Calls for Non-Partisan Support for Ghanaian SMEs

Bright Botchway, a prominent Ghanaian political figure and entrepreneur, has championed a call for non-partisan support in bolstering the nation’s small enterprises.

In a statement today, Botchway emphasized the crucial role of small businesses in Ghana’s economy, stressing the need for merit-based assistance over political affiliations.

“As the National Deputy Coordinator for the Traders and Artisans Network and CEO of Edigo Business Brokers, I understand firsthand the challenges faced by small enterprises,” Botchway stated. “Our focus should be on fostering an environment where businesses with proven track records receive the support needed to thrive.”

Botchway, born on February 18, 1985, has built a career at the intersection of politics and business. His leadership within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and as CEO of Edigo Limited underscores his commitment to driving economic growth through equitable policies.

Under his direction, Edigo Business Brokers facilitates critical business transactions, while Edigo Limited offers essential consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), aiding in their development and sustainability.

Botchway’s advocacy extends beyond business; he holds a Master of Arts in Strategic Communication from the University of Education, Winneba, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Perez University College. His educational background complements his efforts in promoting educational rights and strategic communication within Ghana’s political landscape.