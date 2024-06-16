Bright Botchway Supports Mahama’s Decentralization of Mining Licenses

Bright Botchway has voiced his support for John Mahama’s initiative to decentralize small-scale mining licenses, foreseeing positive impacts on Ghana’s mining sector.

Bright Botchway, in a recent media appearance at a radio station based in Takoradi, has backed John Mahama’s proposal to decentralize the licensing regime for small-scale mining operations.

Botchway highlighted the potential benefits of this initiative, emphasizing its ability to streamline processes and improve transparency within the industry.

The proposal includes the establishment of district mining offices, equipped with personnel from the Minerals Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and other relevant bodies. Botchway believes these offices will facilitate more efficient interactions between regulators and mining communities, ensuring compliance with environmental standards and operational best practices.

In discussing the engagement strategy, Botchway stressed the importance of regular interactions with miners. This proactive approach aims to address the needs and challenges of miners effectively, providing guidance on regulatory requirements and fostering a collaborative environment.

According to Botchway, decentralizing the licensing authority will not only simplify the legal framework for small-scale miners but also spur economic growth at the local level. He predicts that easier access to licenses will create job opportunities, particularly benefiting graduates from mining-related programs.

Moreover, Botchway emphasized the environmental benefits of localized oversight, suggesting that closer monitoring will mitigate the negative impacts of illegal mining activities on Ghana’s natural resources.

In conclusion, Botchway’s endorsement of Mahama’s decentralization plan underscores its potential to revolutionize Ghana’s mining sector. He advocates for a balanced approach to mining that combines economic benefits with strict regulatory oversight. By establishing district mining offices and fostering continuous engagement with miners, this initiative aims to promote sustainable mining practices while supporting local economies.