Bright Botchway Urges Students To Vote Out NPP in 2024 Elections

In a recent event held at the Winneba Nursing Training College over the weekend, Bright Botchway, the National Deputy Coordinator of the Traders and Artisans Network (TAN) within the NDC, addressed a crucial topic that resonated deeply with the attendees. The discourse centered around the critical role of economic management in shaping the livelihoods of students and the larger populace.

During the proceedings, Botchway highlighted the prevalent challenge faced by many students, emphasizing that a significant number resort to trading due to the economic downturn fueled by poor management. He urged the audience to recognize the power of their vote in effecting change, proclaiming the 2024 General Election as the pivotal moment to drive transformation by voting out the current administration led by the NPP’s Bawumia.

He asserted, “The NPP government’s economic policies have faltered, causing widespread hardship. Our aim is to restore a stable economy that supports every individual’s freedom.”

Botchway also introduced the forthcoming launch of the TAN mobile application on both iOS and Play Store, inviting students and traders alike to join the network. He emphasized the forthcoming NDC administration’s commitment to bolstering small-scale businesses with accessible funds, facilitating trading activities at reduced rates. This initiative aims to empower students engaging in petty trade through social media, ensuring financial stability during their academic pursuits and beyond.

“Our vision is to foster self-independence, and petty trading serves as a stepping stone,” he encouraged the audience.

The event at the Winneba Nursing Training School stood as a testament to the dedication of individuals like Bright Botchway in advocating for economic empowerment and fostering an environment where every individual can thrive.

Botchway’s call to action echoed the sentiments of many, emphasizing the need for collective participation to reshape Ghana’s economic landscape and ensure a prosperous future for all.

Bright Botchway, the National Deputy Coordinator of the Traders and Artisans Network under the NDC, continues to champion initiatives aimed at transforming the economic prospects of Ghanaians, particularly the youth and small-scale traders.