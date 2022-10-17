Bright Kwashie Ege says his reelection is a rescue mission

Mr Bright Kwashie Ege, Deputy Volta Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who is seeking reelection has reminded delegates of the party’s rescue mission.

He said the reminder was for delegates to choose competent and hardworking officers, who would always stand ready for the daunting and onerous task ahead of the party in 2024.

Mr Ege, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after filing his nomination said delegates should not take chances with NDC’s rescue mission.

“Choose competent, dedicated and trusted leaders in next weekend’s constituency executive elections to steer affairs of the party in constituencies across the region to guarantee victory in 2024,” he advised.

The economist and educator was particular about the elections in the populous Ketu South Constituency regarded by many as “World Bank” of the NDC’s stronghold, the Volta Region.

Mr Ege said: “As I have successfully filed my nomination seeking to retain my position, my message to dear delegates and comrades is that, from now till December 2024, it’s a rescue mission for the NDC.

“We’re all witnesses to the acute social and economic hardship in the country today occasioned by the mismanagement of the current government and we have a task as a party to come to the rescue of Ghanaians.

As delegates, you’re part of the rescue mission team. Do your part by electing the right officers who will work assiduously to deliver victory for the party in the constituencies and by extension, the region and the country in 2024.”

Mr Ege congratulated newly elected branch executives and wished all constituency executive aspirants the best of luck in the impending constituency executive elections expressing hope that after everything, the party would emerge stronger and victorious.

He pledged to continue to offer valuable support to his boss, the Secretary for improved regional party administration, effective implementation of regional executive committee decisions and increased party visibility in the region among others to ensure victory in 2024.