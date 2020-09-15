The DreamOval Foundation, has awarded nine winners of Bright Minds Challenge competition, drawn from various parts of the country, in Accra.

A statement signed by Mr Francis Ahene-Affoh, Senior Vice President, DreamOval Foundation, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday said the children took away varied prizes such as laptops, smartphones, and shopping vouchers from EPP Books.

The statement named category one finalists as Amey Samuel Junior, Elisa Kasami, and Nhyira Adjei Adu Boahene. Category two finalists: Adwoa Adoma Amoo, Klenam Aku Deyegbe, and Osei Charity Antobre. Category three finalists: Kofi Darko Amoo, Agyemang-Duah Gladys, and Afenyo Esinam.

The statement said Mr Claud Kweku A. Hutchful, the Chief Executive Officer, DreamOval Limited, admonished the children to stay relevant, as future leaders.

Dr Gibrine Adam, Chief Executive Officer, EPP Books Services, also advised the youth to take their studies seriously as they are the future business owners and leaders of the nation.

The statement said Bright Minds Challenge was launched to spearhead the narrative on distance learning and raising awareness to encourage learning at home.

It said the Novel Coronavirus pandemic that emerge earlier this year had brought to the fore varied and innovative ways of doing things.

It noted that Churches adopt online services, similarly, smart business organisations were resorting to working online.

It said the irony of this situation had brought out the best of humanity; adding that although the pandemic brought was devastating challenges, the response from the public had been phenomenal.

The statement said in Ghana, close to 10 million students were affected by the school shutdown. It said this was from basic school level to tertiary.

The statement intimated that it was on this note that the DreamOval Foundation, an NGO with a focus on driving 21st-century innovation in education launched the Bright Minds Challenge for young people who have been home in the last six months to explore their talents in innovation.

Launched in July 2020, the Bright Minds Challenge sought to engage children to be innovative through an essay competition, song and poem creation, painting, drawing to address how Coronavirus has impacted their lives.