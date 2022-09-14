Bright Nudokpo-Honu To Contest As Deputy National Youth Organizer of NDC

Mr. Bright Nudokpo-Honu has made an official declaration of contesting as Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Below is the full statement

DECLARATION TO CONTEST AS DEPUTY NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

Comrades, Ghana is at a crossroad and the only hope left for the masses is the comeback of the National Democratic Congress which the youth wing must play a pivotal role in securing us victory.

As a political party, we have no excuse to allow the N.P.P to continue destroying the future of this nation, and also overburdening the masses with the current economic hardship.

For us to deliver the nation from the inept NPP government, we need courageous patriots to lead the youth front, represent the interest of the youth, bridge the gap between the elders and the youth and attract many young folks to our great National Democratic Congress.

Upon a thorough introspection and undisputed commitment to see the NDC return to power come January 7th 2025, I present myself to contest, represent and protect the interest of the youth at the grassroots by upholding party values that inure to the benefit of all.

Let us reorganize with the right blend of leaders at the National Congress come December 2022 and

No Electoral commissioner, court, invincible forces clothed in national security service uniform can match with the power , idealism, enthusiasm and courage of the youth in December 2024 general election.

As I embark on this journey to earnestly serve the NDC, I seek for your support, prayers, and counsel in the fight to kick the NPP out of power.

Eyezu Eyeza Emefa MiaMia Mia.

#NewHope4TheGrassroot

#YouthPower

Bright Nudokpo-Honu

14/09/2022.