Bright Simons speaks to the BBC as Ghana receives US$3bn IMF bailout

Ghana has just signed a new bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth $3bn (£2.4bn).

Ghana, long seen as one of Africa’s best run countries, has been struggling to recover from the combined effects of the global Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

President Nana Akufo Addo admitted last October that the country was “in crisis” citing “malevolent forces [that] have come together at the same time”.

But the opposition also blames the crisis on what it calls the “gross mismanagement” of the economy – an allegation the government has denied.