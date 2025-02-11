Bright Simons Warns Recovering $21 Billion Loot Is a Tall Order

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, has raised serious doubts about the Attorney-General’s ability to recover just 12.5% of the alleged $21.19 billion in looted state assets identified by the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) committee.

Speaking in a detailed social media statement, Simons argued that a significant portion of what ORAL labels as “loot” stems from fundamentally flawed fiscal policies rather than easily traceable funds that can be reclaimed through prosecutions or plea bargains.

Simons pointed out that billions of dollars reportedly misappropriated—such as the $4.5 billion allegedly “illegally printed” by the central bank’s governor—have already been spent, leaving no pool of money that can be recovered. He emphasized that when funds have been used to fuel inflation and bolster questionable spending on projects like the National Service Scheme fraud, presidential jet hires, or even COVID-19 social welfare programs, the concept of “recovery” becomes murky at best.

The ORAL committee, during its presentation of the report to President John Mahama at Government House on February 10, claimed that successful recoveries could potentially free Ghana from seeking support from the International Monetary Fund. However, Simons dismissed this notion as overly optimistic, noting that much of the reported $21 billion is tied up in permanent programs and fiscal mismanagement that cannot simply be reversed through legal action. He warned that setting a 12.5% recovery target—roughly $2.6 billion—is a stretch, given that these amounts often reflect hyper-projections over multiple time periods and include funds that have been spent or misdirected through opaque channels.

Simons also called for the Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, to be held under strict scrutiny. He questioned whether Ayine is genuinely committed to the ORAL initiative, suggesting that without substantial investment in proper investigative infrastructure—costing perhaps as much as $26 million—the recovery efforts might not yield even a fraction of the target. According to Simons, effective recovery depends on top-notch investigations, robust legal proceedings, and the ability to incentivize whistle-blowers, areas where the current system has repeatedly fallen short.

The revelations in the ORAL report have already stirred controversy in government circles. ORAL Chairman Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa contended that recovering the full amount could spare Ghana the conditionalities of an IMF bailout, while President Mahama declared that Ghana is no longer a safe haven for corruption. Yet, as Simons makes clear, the reality on the ground is far more complex. His remarks serve as a caution to those expecting a quick fix to decades of entrenched fiscal mismanagement, urging the government to take decisive action against the systemic issues that have allowed such schemes to flourish.

Ultimately, Simons’ analysis underscores the monumental challenge that lies ahead. If the current administration is serious about stopping the national bleeding of state resources, it must confront not only the corruption of the past but also the deep-seated structural issues that continue to impede effective recovery. Without this fundamental overhaul, even the modest goal of retrieving 12.5% of the alleged loot may remain nothing more than an unattainable aspiration.