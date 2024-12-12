Bright W. Ladzekpo Recognized for Exceptional Leadership at Ghana Industry CEO Awards

Bright W. Ladzekpo, an influential figure in corporate Ghana, was honored for his outstanding leadership, corporate management performance, and resilience at the 7th Ghana Industry CEO Awards, held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The annual event recognizes the most exceptional Chief Executives across a broad spectrum of both private and public sector corporations and institutions in Ghana.

During the ceremony, Business Executive Magazine presented Ladzekpo with a citation that praised his exceptional leadership and contribution to corporate Ghana. The citation noted that his leadership has effectively leveraged industries and corporate management as dual engines for economic recalibration, yielding remarkable results. The award was presented by Mr. Fadi Fattal, the former CEO of Metro TV, on behalf of the organizers.

Ladzekpo, a marketing communications professional, is known for his dedication to a data-driven approach and the application of Marketing Science principles in enhancing the operations of MSMEs, Start-ups, Non-profits, and governments across Africa. As an industry thought leader, he has been a passionate advocate for digital transformation and the development of capabilities through education and technology.

He has played a significant role in the African marketing sector, particularly in adopting international best practices, and has been vocal on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI). In 2015, he led the launch of “Sentience – The Coming AI Revolution and its Implications for Marketing” in Accra and was a TEDxAccra speaker in 2016, where he discussed the future of AI and its disruptive effect on traditional industries.

Ladzekpo’s current advocacy focus is on addressing diversity gaps in Space Technology and Exploration, championing investment in STEM and international education through his family’s upcoming Africa Aerospace Initiative.

His leadership extends beyond corporate circles, as he currently serves his third consecutive term on the Executive Council of the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG). He has also contributed to the Advertising Regulation Committee of Ghana’s Food and Drug Authority (FDA) and the Africa Rising committee of the International Advertising Association (IAA).