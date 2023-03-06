Brighten your small corners for collective development

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has called on Ghanaians to begin to brighten their small corners for collective development of the Country.

He said, “when we begin to realise our individual roles and live up to it in a more dignified and responsible manner as citizens of this beloved country…then am sure the much-desired growth both socio-economic would be accelerated for the common benefit of all”.

Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah was speaking at the Western Regional Celebration of the 66th Independence Day Celebration at Gyandu Park in Sekondi in the Western Region.

The celebration which reminds all Ghanaians of the independence struggle of the nation’s forebearers and how they gave their all in all for a modern Ghana enjoined current generation to uphold the virtues of love for country, selflessness, patriotism and above all a nationalist approach to issues concerning the Country to preserve its peace in development.

The theme for the celebration is , “Our Unity, Our Strength-Our Purpose”.

As usual, the parade of over 500 students from various basic and second cycle institutions together with the Securities and other social groupings marched to the administration of all amid patriotic tunes to remind Ghanaians of their individual role to redevelopment of the Country.

The Western Regional Minister said in spite of the challenges facing the country, there was still the need to remain resolute and as one people to develop the country.

“It is my utmost expectation that, we in the region will take advantage of these opportunities to transform the Region to an acceptable level. The Regional Co-ordinating Council will continue to provide direction on our entrepreneurial awareness.”.

He said this would be done through scaling up all activities with a youth centered approach towards achieving the dictates of the SDGs.

He applauded the Securities for upholding the highest level of professionalism…their professionalism and contributions to ensure peace and tranquility in our various jurisdictions cannot be over emphasized and we as a region appreciate your relentless efforts to ensuring a serene environment for all of us to thrive.”

The Minsiter also enjoined all citizens to be on the alert for miscreants under tge “see something, say something” slogan .

He reported that the Region was working to succeed in protecting the environment from illegal mining activities through the various initiatives like the community mining concept and called on all chiefs and the various assemblies to help the government to win the illegal mining fight.

Also under agriculture, the Region he said had engage a consultant to help in rice production, a coconut revamping initiative among the planting for food and jobs to safeguard agriculture production through the Government flagship programmes.

On projects, He stated that a good number of developmental projects in education, health, and road sectors are progressing steadily.

The petroleum hub, an area of network for processing crude oil and raw natural and petrochemical products is expected to cover a 20,000acre land in Jomoro was also on course.

The hub when fully operationalized will create employment for over 780,000 people for teeming youth in the Region and the country at large.

Mr. Okyere Darko-Mensah also congratulated the Daboase Senior High School (SHS) for placing second at the Ghana Independence Day quiz in Ho.

A number of school children who distinguished themselves in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and other educational programmes were duly acknowledged for their feat to achieve higher height.