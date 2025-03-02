Brighton Overcome Red Card Drama to Reach FA Cup Quarters in Chaotic Win Over Newcastle

Brighton & Hove Albion survived a second-half dismissal of Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey to defeat Newcastle United 2-1 in extra time during a fiery FA Cup fifth-round clash, booking their first quarterfinal berth in two seasons.

The match, marred by two red cards and late heroics, encapsulated the chaos and resilience that have defined Brighton’s cup campaign.

Newcastle struck first when Swedish striker Alexander Isak calmly converted a 22nd-minute penalty after Lewis Dunk fouled Anthony Gordon in the box. Brighton responded in the 44th minute through Brazilian forward João Pedro, who capitalized on a defensive lapse to rifle home his eighth goal of the season. The game’s intensity boiled over in the second half: Lamptey, Brighton’s dynamic right-back, received his second yellow card in the 67th minute for a mistimed tackle on Jacob Murphy, reducing the hosts to 10 men. Newcastle’s numerical advantage lasted just 16 minutes, however, as Gordon saw red for a reckless lunge on Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

With both teams down to 10, extra time became a test of endurance. Brighton’s persistence paid off in the 114th minute when substitute Danny Welbeck—a veteran of countless cup battles—latched onto Solly March’s threaded pass and dinked a finish over goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka. The strike sent the Amex Stadium into raptures and sealed Brighton’s progression, their first quarterfinal since the 2022/23 season.

“This is what the FA Cup is about—heart, chaos, and moments of brilliance,” said Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler. “To win like this, with so much against us, shows the character of this group.”

For Lamptey, the red card halts a resurgence. The 23-year-old had started Brighton’s last five matches, rediscovering the explosive form that once made him a Premier League standout. His suspension rules him out of a critical league clash against Fulham, forcing Hurzeler to reshuffle a defense already missing injured captain Dunk.

Newcastle, meanwhile, exit the competition with familiar frustrations. Despite dominating early periods, Eddie Howe’s side failed to exploit their extra man and now face a trophyless season—a bitter pill for a club investing heavily in its European ambitions. “We lost control when it mattered,” admitted Howe. “Brighton’s resilience punished us.”

Brighton await the winner of Monday’s Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town replay, with a potential quarterfinal at the City Ground or Portman Road looming. While Hurzeler’s side celebrated, the performance raised questions about their discipline ahead of a congested fixture list. Lamptey’s absence and Dunk’s ongoing fitness concerns leave gaps in a backline that has conceded 10 goals in their last six games.

For now, though, Brighton’s cup dream lives on—a testament to their grit in the face of self-inflicted adversity.