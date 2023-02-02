Brilliant but needy BECE graduate appeals for support

Master Prince Asante, a graduate of the Subriso D/A Basic School in the Twifo Ati-Morkwa District of the Central Region, is appealing to the public to help him gain admission to senior high school.

Prince has stayed at home for four years after taking the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2019.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Master Asante explained that he had aggregate15 and was placed by the Computerized School Selection and Placement System at Okuapeman SHS, his first-choice school, to study Agriculture.

However, he could not go to school due to financial constraints.

He scored one in mathematics, two in integrated science, and three in English language, Social Studies, Information and Communication Technology, and Religious and Moral Education, respectively.

According to him, he was staying with his uncle in the Central Region, where he completed his Junior High School education, but had to relocate to his mother’s place in the Eastern Region in 2021.

“My uncle promised to take me to school every passing year but that has not been possible.”

“I started learning a plumbing job when I returned in 2021, unfortunately, my master travelled, so, I started an Okada business (commercial motorbike) to support one of my brothers in SHS, and my mother as well, since my father is no more.”

Despite being at home for close to four years now, Master Asante, hoped to go to school one day to pursue his dream course in agriculture and become a great farmer who would contribute to the growth of Ghana’s economy.

“I would love to go to school, but I don’t have the money to purchase the required items for school. The Okada job is from hand to mouth, so, I am unable to save,” he said.

He appealed to philanthropists and the public to help him further his education to realise his dream of becoming a farmer.

Meanwhile, Mr. Emmanuel Acheampong, Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Ghana Education Service, has explained that the expiration year for students who passed the BECE was three years.

He explained that after the three-year grace period, individuals or students would have to register and rewrite the BECE again for their names to be captured and re-placed in a SHS.

He advised anyone with difficulty getting into SHS despite having a good grade to seek assistance from his or her district or municipal education office rather than staying at home.

Ghana’s education system is divided into six years of elementary education, three years of junior high school, another three years of senior high school, and four years of tertiary education.

SHS education is expected to provide students with appropriate knowledge and life skills.