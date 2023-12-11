Brilliant Girona defaets Barcelona to regain the lead, as Atletico also wins

Girona returned to the top of La Liga following an impressive 4-2 victory over FC Barcelona on Sunday night, solidifying their status as serious contenders for the LaLiga title.

Girona delivered another masterclass in attacking football and solid defending to snatch three points, while Barca fell further behind in the title race.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk netted from close range after being set up by his countryman, Viktor Tsygankov. However, Robert Lewandowski leveled with a header from a corner seven minutes later.

Girona kept pace with Barca pass for pass and regained the lead just before halftime when left-back Miguel Gutierrez dazzled before beating Inaki Pena with a left-foot shot.

The visitors endured considerable pressure in the second half, maintaining solid defense. Valery Fernandez added a third for Girona with a well-placed shot in the 80th minute to complete a counter-attack.

Ilkay Gundogan scored for Barca in injury time, raising hopes of a draw, but Cristhian Stuani secured Girona’s victory with a fourth goal in the final moments of injury time.

Atletico Madrid secured a 2-1 victory at home against bottom-placed Almeria, who remain winless this season, despite a valiant effort in the Metropolitano Stadium.

Antoine Griezmann played a role in setting up Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa for a 2-0 lead after 21 minutes, suggesting an easy win. However, Almeria fought back in the second half, narrowing the gap through Leo Baptistao in the 62nd minute.

Real Madrid settled for a 1-1 draw away to Betis on Saturday, marked by an inconsistent performance, with Jude Bellingham scoring his 12th goal of the season. Brahim Diaz assisted Bellingham’s second-half goal, but Aitor Ruibal earned Betis a point with a powerful shot beating Andriy Lunin, who started over Kepa.

Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, and Take Kubo scored in an 11-minute span between the 37th and 48th minute, leading Real Sociedad to a 3-0 win away against Villarreal, ending Marcelino Garcia’s unbeaten start since returning to the club.

Additionally, Mallorca defeated Sevilla 1-0; Alaves lost 0-1 to Las Palmas; Cadiz and Osasuna drew 1-1; Getafe overcame Valencia 1-0.

On a somber note, Sunday’s match between Granada and Athletic Club Bilbao was halted after 16 minutes, with Athletic leading 1-0, due to a tragic incident where a fan in the stadium passed away from a heart attack.