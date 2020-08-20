British Ambassador to Lebanon Chris Rampling said on Thursday that Britain allocated 25 million pounds (about 33 million USD) to help the most vulnerable in Lebanon who are in need for urgent assistance, Elnashra news website reported.

Rampling noted that Britain will send the Marine Survey Enterprise to Beirut port to assess damage and help restore operations at the port.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4 at around 6:10 p.m. local time (1510 GMT), shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital, while killing at least 177 people and wounding around 6,000 others.

The explosions come at a time when the country is suffering from a dire economic crisis, prompting a big number of foreign countries to offer donations to Lebanon and other forms of support.