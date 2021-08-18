Britain recruits lorry test examiners to battle driver shortages

Forty new HGV test examiners are being recruited as part of efforts to tackle the shortage of lorry drivers.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said the total would be made up of its existing employees and external candidates across England and Wales.

Trade union Unite has estimated there is currently a shortage of around 75,000 lorry drivers in the UK. DVSA chief executive Loveday Ryder said: “We recognise the haulage industry keeps the wheels of our economy turning and have listened to its concerns about the current lorry driver shortage.

“We have responded by doing all we can to support the industry in tackling this issue through increasing lorry driver testing.

“This includes our latest campaign to recruit more vocational examiners so we can maximise our lorry testing capacity.”

Roads minister Baroness Vere said: “Our HGV drivers provide a vital service delivering food, medicine and other vital goods to where they’re needed.

“That’s why we’re committed to working with industry to address the shortage of drivers and have unveiled a package of robust measures.

“Increasing the DVSA’s testing capacity is a crucial part of this plan, and I’d encourage anyone with the right experience to apply for a role – helping keep our country moving.”

Candidates require a full Category CE driving licence, which entitles them to drive vehicles with a trailer over 750kg.

The DVSA said it has already increased the number of HGV tests from 2,000 a week before the coronavirus pandemic to 3,000 to help reduce the shortage of drivers.