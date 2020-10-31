Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering new nationwide lockdown restrictions for England, local media reported late Friday.

Johnson has come under increasing pressure from scientists and the opposition to implement a temporary

“circuit-breaker” national lockdown as coronavirus case numbers surge in the country. The Times reported that Johnson would set out new measures in a press conference on Monday, and that

they could come into force on Wednesday and stay in place until December 1. Only essential shops and educational facilities would be allowed to stay open, according to the newspaper, which cited a senior government source.

The Guardian reported that Johnson would hash out the details of the measures over the weekend with a

view to announcing them early next week, while Sky News said Johnson met with his senior cabinet colleagues on Friday.

Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) released estimates on Friday that 568,100 people across England

had the coronavirus in the past week.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are deciding on their own measures separately from England.

Johnson introduced a three-tier system of restrictions for England in mid-October, but the move has been criticized as insufficient.

The government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) suggested a new lockdown weeks ago.