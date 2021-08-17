Britain’s unemployment rate falls in second quarter

The British unemployment rate declined in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday.

The unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 4.7 per cent in the second quarter. This was slightly below the expected rate of 4.8 per cent.

At the same time, there was a quarterly increase in the employment rate of 0.3 percentage points to 75.1 per cent.

Average earnings including bonuses grew 8.8 per cent and that earnings excluding bonuses increased 7.4 per cent in three months to June.

However, annual growth in average employee pay is being affected by temporary factors that have inflated the increase in the headline growth rate, the ONS said.

Data showed that claimant count dropped by 7,800 in July from the previous month.