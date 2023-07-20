British Columbia College To Pursue Professional Development Of Teachers – CEO

Story: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Madina-Accra

The British Columbia College (BCC) held its 7th graduation and achievers’ awards ceremony at the Madina campus with a passionate call on the students to first seek the educational kingdom, and all other things shall be added.

The BCC was established in August 2016 as a co-educational K-12 school. The College runs pre-primary, primary, middle, higher, and talent schools for Ghanaian and foreign children.

The school is accredited by the National Schools’ Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), running the Ontario Provincial Curriculum through the Rosedale Academy, Ontario, Canada, and affiliated with Ridley College, also in Ontario, Canada. The BCC is equally accredited by Cambridge Assessment International Education, England, and a member of the British Council Partner Schools Global Network (PSGN) for the Cambridge International Geographical Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), A-Level and other qualifications under the pedagogical leadership of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Principal, Dr. Benedict Nii Tetteh Yartey

The institution has several good facilities for use by its students. These include an art and music studio, physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, a computer laboratory with excellent internet connectivity as well as a spacious library with all manner of books and reading materials.

The College, which closed the last academic year with a total of 548 students, has increased its enrolment by 35.8 percent, hitting a student population of 744 with more than twenty (20) staff for the current 2022/23 academic year.

This year’s Graduation and Achievers’ Awards ceremony was under the theme, ‘The Role of the Youth in Nation Building’. It saw the graduation and celebration of three (3) students who obtained the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD), three (3) other graduands who had completed their Diploma programme successfully in the International Geographical Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) of Cambridge and more importantly, celebrating eleven (11) children who had completed their Kindergarten (KG) course and subsequently transitioned into the primary years’ programme.

In his address to the well-attended gathering of stakeholders of the school, including parents and dignitaries, the CEO and Principal of the BCC, Dr. Benedict Nii Tetteh Yartey, noted that the story of BCC was such an intriguing one, from humble beginnings at the Adjiringanor campus to the Madina location, saying the College could pride itself with a lot of products that were competing on the global market.

According to him, although students or learners need the right skills and exposure to excel, they also need support to realize their potential. ‘That is what we are determined to do here,’ Dr. Yartey added.

The CEO announced that five (5) teachers of the College had been certified as Canadian teachers for the General and Advanced level courses. According to him, the year under review also saw an investment in about seven (7) other teachers who had also been trained and fully certified for Cambridge and other programmes, having completed these courses of study.

The Principal spoke confidently, with assurance that the College would continue to pursue the full path of the professional development of the teachers. He said this would enable the teachers to be up to date on the emerging trends in the educational space. Dr. Yartey pointed out that today’s teachers could not use the analogue or traditional teaching methods to handle contemporary children, emphasizing that the world had changed with the advancement of the fourth industrial revolution.

‘We believe that if we want to equip these children with the right skills to deal with the unchanging circumstances, they must be given these skills and training. We are in the 21st century, and you want to use 20th-century skills to teach the children! It will not work. It is just like putting square pegs in round holes,’ Dr. Benedict Yartey intimated.

The CEO disclosed that the College began a boarding system for the students during the academic year under review, adding that the move had received tremendous acceptance by a cross-section of parents and guardians of the school.

He admitted that even though the first year of implementation of the boarding system had not been smooth sailing, all would be done by management in the coming years to make it better.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Madina constituency, Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, who was the Guest of Honour at the event, stressed the need for the students and learners to, as he put it, first seek the educational kingdom, explaining that the other things would automatically be added. He noted that his life would have been miserable had he not been one of the leading beneficiaries of quality education. ‘I saw education changed my life from being a common street child to becoming a lawyer and a legislator’, Hon. Sosu intimated.



The Madina MP noted that what one needed beyond God was education. In his view, without education, children would become directionless and unable to unlock their potential.

In his view, society would remain in the dark – implying that the creative thinking of the next generation – cannot be developed without education.

Hon. Sosu attributed what he described as the current society’s darkness and under-development to a lack of education. ‘There is a reason why we are so corrupt as a country. People are not enlightened that when you squander state resources, you are destroying your future. So, any way you see it, people are not enlightened’, the Madina MP argued.

Mr. Sosu, who is also a Human Rights Lawyer, was of the view that education went beyond the formal training in the classroom and urged parents and guardians to equally be fully interested in the co-curricular activities or creativity development of their wards, such as in music and dance, poetry recitals and spelling bee competitions, explaining that these activities contributed to building the holistic life of the child. ‘As a little child, I recall that one of the things that accelerated my transformation and allowed me to participate in some of the creative arts was these co-curricular activities’, the MP pointed out.

Mr. Sosu described the BCC as one of the important educational monuments and a citadel of hope and academic excellence for children not only in the Madina constituency but also across the country. He lauded the Principal, Management, and Staff for the quality education they had sought to introduce in the constituency.

The Madina MP announced that his office had taken delivery of two 40-footer containers of books suitable for Grades One (1) to Seven (7 ) equivalent to the College’s curriculum, adding that he would partner with the BCC for the refurbishment of the library to make it one of the topmost in the constituency.

The Accounts Relationship Manager at the British Council in Accra, Mr. Raphael Anderson, also delivered a message on behalf of the British Council. He congratulated the graduands for making themselves and their parents very proud. He lauded the efforts of the management and staff of the College for ensuring and achieving the holistic development of the children.

The Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana, H.E. Paskal A.B. Rois, who chaired the function, was full of praise for the CEO as well as the management and staff of the BCC for their untiring efforts at bringing holistic educational development to the doorsteps of their students.

According to him, the contribution of the BCC in Ghana’s private educational space, in particular, and the entire learning arena in general, could not be over-emphasized.

Mr. Rois lauded the efforts of the parents and guardians of the College for their continuous love, support, and investment in their wards which was not only yielding positive results but also an assurance that there was more room for greater achievement.

The Indonesian Consul commended both the graduands and the award winners for their sacrifices and hard work and reminded them that beyond the sky was the limit. He described the performance of the pupils and students in their song ministrations, poetry recitals, choreography, ballet, and sax tunes amongst others as super-encouraging and spectacular.

All the graduands were presented with awards and certificates while the six (6) OSSD and IGCSE diploma graduates were decorated with beautiful kente stoles by Her Ladyship, Justice Audrey Edem Kocuvie-Tay who was one of the special dignitaries present at the event.

The OSSD and IGCSE graduands would leave Accra for Toronto, Canada in September 2023 for their degree programmes in various disciplines in some of the top-notch universities in Canada.

Some students and pupils who distinguished themselves in various disciplines and subjects from the crèche to the grade seven (7) level, were also honoured.

Two (2) of the OSSD graduates, Misses Katelyn Naa Yarley Yartey and Ama Asabea Oben told our reporters in separate interviews that they were excited, honoured, and humbled about their performances and the opportunity the College had created for them to continue their studies in Ontario, Canada from September, this year. Katelyn has been offered admission into Brock University in Canada to pursue a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Business Administration while Asabea would begin her Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree course in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry at the Trends University, also in Canada.

There were a series of performances by the students ranging from poetry recitals, choreography, and recorder players to song ministration and sax tunes. Dr. Yartey, Hon. Sosu, HE Rois, Justice Kocuvie-Tay and Mr. Anderson joined all the graduands to cut the anniversary cake for the ceremony.

The event was witnessed by a large number of parents and guardians of students from all walks of life.