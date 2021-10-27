British Council Ghana marks Queen’s Baton Relay arrival with sporting events

British Council Ghana has commemorated the arrival of the Queen’s Baton Relay in Ghana with a series of sporting activities among six participating schools.

The Queen’s Baton Relay arrived in Ghana from Sierra Leone on Monday with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo receiving it on behalf of the people of Ghana to signify our readiness to join other Commonwealth countries and territories for the Games in Birmingham next July.

Six schools were drawn from the Commonwealth Connections Programme including Archbishop Andoh Basic School, Dawhenyan Methodist B, Adabraka Presbyterian Basic School, New Horizon Special School, All Saint Anglican Primary School, and Umuraniya Islamic Basic School participated in three sporting disciplines. (Athletics, Table Tennis, Volleyball).

Mr. Chikodi Onyemerela, Acting Country Director of the British Council (Ghana and Cameroon) in his address said the Commonwealth Games provides a unique opportunity to build sports and citizens connections among Commonwealth countries.

“On behalf of the British Council, it is my privilege to join you in welcoming the Queen’s Baton Relay to Ghana. As part of this significant event, the British Council put together a display of sporting activities by our future Commonwealth Game medalist.

“It is my belief that the activities would help create friendship and awareness about the Commonwealth Games and encourage Ghanaian students to learn more about the Commonwealth, its values and principles,” he stated.

Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, who graced the occasion was elated about the arrival of the Queen’s Baton and was hopeful that Ghana would be well represented at the Games next July.

He noted that Team Ghana would be looking to add to its 57 medals (15 Gold, 18 Silver, and 24 Bronze) won since the inception of the Commonwealth Games in 1930.

Madam Beth Cadman OBE, the Development Director, UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Officer, in her remarks said the baton relay represents a curtain-raiser for the Games and celebrates the diverse cultures of the Commonwealth.

“We are especially pleased to see so many children here today. The Commonwealth Games should be an opportunity to engage young people in sport and, above all else, to have fun! We certainly hope you enjoy today’s activities. Thank you again for coming and we look forward to an exciting event and a successful Baton relay,” she stated.