British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday urged Palestinians to resume the peace negotiations with the Israeli government, which suspended its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

In a joint statement after his meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye held in Ramallah city, Raab said that “Israel has postponed its annexation plans, so it is a great time to restore the dialogue between the Palestinians and Israelis.”

The British official added that his visit aims to push “renewing the peace process between Palestinians and Israelis.”

In addition, he noted that his country “will remain committed to supporting the two-state solution,” as a realistic solution to achieve peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

Meanwhile, Raab praised the Palestinian model in its battle against the novel coronavirus, despite its limited medical capabilities.

He announced that his country will provide financial assistance package worth 2.7 million euros (3.2 million U.S. dollars) to support Palestinians in their battle against the new virus.

For his part, Ishtaye welcomed the results of his meeting with Raab, expressing his hope that the recognition of the state of Palestine would be at the table of the British government.