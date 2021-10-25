British High Commission in Accra hosts climate showcase ahead of COP26

The British High Commission in Accra has held a-day’s climate event to showcase how Ghanaian companies and institutions are developing innovative solutions to adapt and mitigate the impact of climate change.

It also served as an interactive platform for Ghanaian delegates who would be attending the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) slated for 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

The global moment will bring together leaders and innovators to accelerate climate action around the world.

Alongside Italy as COP26 co-host and partners, the UK is committed to preventing rising global temperatures, and protecting the planet and people from the intensifying impacts of climate change that threatens health, food security and the environment.

Speaking at the event, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation thanked the UK for the close partnership on climate issues.

He noted that the main threats to Ghana’s economy and population was from climate change, and reiterated the country’s readiness towards securing climate financing to adapt to climate change.

Ms Beth Cadman OBE, the Country Development Director for the British High Commission and Chargé d’affaires, said the UK remained committed to leading by example with its Net Zero Strategy.

She said the strategy was a road map for reducing the country’s emissions to nothing by 2050 as well as encouraging developed partners towards the target of raising a $100billion a year in climate finance.

The event showcased five inspiring fashion brands that have sustainability at the core of their businesses: JACCD Design Institute Africa, Woven Worldwide, Larry Jay, Heel the World and Revival Upcycle Culture.

Nine sustainable businesses and organisations also exhibited products during the event highlighting their work to find resilient solutions to climate change.

The event was supported by business leaders, including; Diageo, as well as youth organisations; SYND, GAYO, Wangara Green Ventures, Environment 360, Zaacoal, Mckingtorch Africa, Ghana Climate and innovation Centre, Government Energy Advisor-The Energy Commission, Okyeame Kwame and youth activist Nakeeyat.