British High Commissioner Visits Upper West Region

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms Harriet Thompson is on a three-day working visit to the Upper West Region to learn more about its security situation.

The visit would also enable her to learn of the rich culture, history and tradition, as well as politics and development.

As part of the tour, she would visit the Cultural Centre, meet with politicians, traditional and religious leaders to learn from them.

Ms Harriet Thompson said the British High Commission placed a high premium on her to know Ghana and understand issues of the entire country.

She said knowing Ghana was very important to the Commission and herself, and therefore, she could not sit in Accra alone and think that she knows Ghana.

Ms Harriet Thompson made this statement during a courtesy call on the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih.

She noted that such interactions would help improve the existing understanding about how Britain and Ghana could use the relationship and partnership to work together for some mutual benefits.

“So that is why I am here as part of the opportunity for me to hear from you about your priorities for the region,” she said.

She said the Commission had been involved in the provision of educational and health facilities and programmes in the region, some of which she would visit during the tour.

Dr. Bin Salih commended the High Commissioner for defying the odds to visit the region, saying, “this is a demonstration that you are not a High Commissioner to Accra but to Ghana.”

He said the region was under serious threat from activities of extremists and terrorists in Burkina Faso and the Sahelian countries because of its location.

He believed with the security arrangements and collaborations between Ghana and the United Kingdom, security in the region would be secured.

Dr. Bin Salih said the Upper West Region was among the deprived regions in Ghana and needed more assistance in the areas of security, health, education and human resource development, especially agriculture, which is the mainstay of the people.