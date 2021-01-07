Political leaders in Britain have condemned the scenes of rioting at the Congress in Washington.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was a “dark period in America’s history,” adding there are deep divides that the new administration has to “tackle and try to heal.”

“On one level I think what happened last night, what we witnessed last night, is not that surprising,” she told broadcaster ITV.

“In some senses Donald Trump’s presidency has been moving towards this moment almost from the moment it started, but that doesn’t make it any less shocking.”

“We actually witnessed the president of the United States inciting insurrection in his own country and I think for many people it will take some time to get our heads round that,” she said.

The first minister for Wales, Mark Drakeford, wrote on his Twitter page: “Deeply concerning to see the scenes of violence in Washington DC last night. The peaceful transition of power is central to every democracy.”