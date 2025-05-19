British National Arrested at KIA with 17.72kg of Cannabis in Latest Drug Bust

Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted another drug trafficking attempt at Kotoka International Airport, arresting a British female passenger attempting to smuggle 17.72 kilograms of cannabis aboard a London-bound British Airways flight.

The suspect, traveling on BA 2066 to Gatwick Airport, was found with 32 slabs of the substance concealed in her luggage during routine checks. A field test confirmed the material as cannabis. This arrest follows another major interception on May 18, when authorities seized 53.6kg of cannabis from a British national arriving from Thailand via Dubai.

NACOC’s investigation into the earlier case led to the arrest of two alleged accomplices—a customs officer and an airport porter—highlighting suspected insider involvement. The back-to-back incidents demonstrate intensified anti-narcotics operations at Ghana’s main aviation gateway.

Authorities have transferred both suspects to NACOC headquarters for further investigation as security agencies heighten surveillance amid increasing drug trafficking attempts through KIA.