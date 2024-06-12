British Nationals Arrested at KIA with US$6.48m Cocaine

On Monday, June 10, 2024, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in collaboration with the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency, intercepted a significant haul of 166.88kg of suspected cocaine at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The contraband, with an estimated street value of $6.48 million, was found in the luggage of two British nationals, Hall Shamin Ethline and Graham Omar Adel, who were preparing to board a British Airways flight to Gatwick.

The cocaine was meticulously concealed in six checked-in bags, with each passenger carrying three bags. Each bag contained 24 parcels, with the total weight of suspected cocaine per passenger amounting to 83.44kg. Ethline’s luggage included:

Bag 734134: 24 parcels weighing 27.86kg

Bag 733951: 24 parcels weighing 27.76kg

Bag 734041: 24 parcels weighing 27.82kg

Adel’s luggage comprised:

Bag 734504: 24 parcels weighing 27.90kg

Bag 734590: 24 parcels weighing 27.96kg

Bag 734664: 24 parcels weighing 27.58kg

Both individuals have been arrested and are assisting authorities with ongoing investigations. This operation underscores the persistent issue of drug trafficking through Ghana, a country often used as a transit point by international drug barons despite not producing cocaine.

A NACOC spokesperson commended the officers involved for their vigilance and professionalism, stating, “This operation reflects our unwavering dedication to intercepting illegal drugs and bringing traffickers to justice. We will continue to work tirelessly to protect our nation from the dangers of narcotics.”

The successful interception resulted from collaborative intelligence gathering and operational planning among various state security and intelligence agencies. NACOC emphasized the importance of public vigilance and urged citizens to report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking.

As investigations continue, NACOC has assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice and to maintain Ghana as a hostile environment for drug traffickers. The Commission remains committed to enhancing security measures at all entry points to prevent the infiltration of illicit substances into the country.