The Prime Minister warmly congratulated Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States in a call this afternoon.

The Prime Minister also expressed his congratulations on her historic achievement to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

They discussed the strong and long-standing relationship between the countries and committed themselves in areas such as trade and defence, including through NATO, to building on this partnership in the years ahead.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister and the President-elect looked forward to working closely together on their common goals, from combating climate change, fostering democracy and rebuilding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister invited the President-elect to attend next year’s COP26 climate change summit hosted by the UK in Glasgow. They were both looking forward to seeing each other in person, including when the G7 Summit is being hosted by the UK in 2021.