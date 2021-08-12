Britney Spears’ Father Agrees to Step Down as Her Conservator

James Spears, the father of US pop star Britney Spears, has agreed to step down as her conservator, media reported citing documents of his lawyers.

At a June 23 hearing, the singer complained to the court in Los Angeles that her family’s actions traumatized and made her unhappy. The 39-year-old claimed that she was not allowed to visit her friends, was forced to work long hours against her will and was drugged when she disobeyed, among other things.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator,” one of the documents says, as quoted by the TMZ news outlet.

The document added that the father had never forced his daughter to do anything, including performances.

Britney Spears, who was one of the most famous world singers at the beginning of the 21st century faced mental issues as well as drug and alcohol addictions following a divorce in the late 2000s. In 2008, she was placed under temporary conservatorship, which later turned termless.