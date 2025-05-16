Britney Spears Named in Diddy Trial Testimony

Britney Spears was referenced during Cassie Ventura’s testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial, according to court proceedings.

Ventura identified Spears as an attendee at her 2007 Las Vegas birthday party, where Combs initiated their romantic relationship. Other guests included Paris Hilton and 50 Cent.

“Spears’ presence was noted strictly as part of establishing the event’s timeline,” a court observer confirmed. The testimony contained no allegations against the pop star, whose involvement appears limited to being among the party guests.

Legal analysts emphasize such celebrity mentions are common evidentiary details in high-profile cases. The trial continues to examine Combs’ past relationships and business dealings without implicating peripheral figures.

Celebrity trials frequently reference famous acquaintances as contextual details, though these inclusions rarely indicate legal relevance beyond establishing timelines or social circles.