Briton Mills grabs historic sailing gold in 470 class

Britain’s Hannah Mills became the most successful female Olympic sailor in history by winning gold with Eilidh McIntyre in the women’s 470 class at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday.

Mills, who carried the British flag at the opening ceremony with rower Mohamed Sbihi, won silver at London 2012 and gold in Rio five years ago with Saskia Clark in the same boat.

Mills and McIntyre have dominated the regatta at Enoshima, winning two races and only twice finishing outside the top four, and they went into the medal race with a 14-point lead.

That meant they only needed to finish in the top seven to clinch gold and they were never in any danger, crossing the line comfortably in fifth.

Poland took silver and France, after having a protest dismissed, were left with bronze.

Mills joined forces with 27-year-old McIntyre when Clark retired following the Rio Olympics and the pair marked themselves out as the ones to beat by winning the world championships at Enoshima in 2019.

It is a debut Olympic medal for McIntyre, who follows in the footsteps of her father Mike – the gold medallist in the Star class at the Seoul Games in 1988.

In the men’s 470 gold went to Australian duo Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan ahead of Sweden and Spain.