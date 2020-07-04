Brits on Saturday flocked to pubs in England for the first time in three months after they reopened from 0500 GMT.

The development came in the wake of the British government’s efforts to further ease the coronavirus lockdown restrictions at a time when England’s pub owners were being caught between fear and need to reopen.

Thirsty punters have seen off long-awaited pints at reopened Wetherspoons branches, while queues lined the streets outside barber shops in early Saturday, said the London-based newspaper Evening Standard.

Bars, restaurants, cafes and salons are all welcoming back customers on the so called “Super Saturday” in what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed “the biggest step yet on the road to recovery”.

Also on Saturday morning, a brief ceremony was held in China Town in central London to launch the re-opening of businesses in the area.

As lockdown restriction were eased across England, roads and motorways were gridlocked with tourists heading to the coast.

A fleet of caravans choked traffic on the M5 Saturday morning as millions of motorists tried to make a “Super Saturday” getaway, the newspaper reported.

In his Friday briefing, Johnson warned that England faces the prospect of more local lockdowns to tackle coronavirus. The prime minister urged the public to act with restraint when pubs and restaurants reopen on Saturday.

As the rest of England were getting ready for the reopening of pubs, restaurants and hairdressers, the British government on Friday afternoon unveiled its local coronavirus lockdown rules for Leicester, which include most businesses shutting their doors once again.

The new regulations come into force on Saturday. Anyone who breaks the rules in Leicester could be fined 100 pounds (about 124 U.S. dollars), which doubles every time they flout the new law. Enditem

