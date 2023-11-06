The Information Department of the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is pleased to inform you that the broadcast frequencies for the international conference on “Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment,” organized by the OIC General Secretariat, and at the invitation and hosting of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today, Monday, 6 November 2023 in the city of Jeddah and which lasts three days are as follows:
Arabsat 5A 30E
D/L= 10890 H
S.R= 3.125
DVB-S2 8PSK
5/6
