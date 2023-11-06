Broadcast frequencies for the International Conference on Women in Islam

The Information Department of the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is pleased to inform you that the broadcast frequencies for the international conference on “Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment,” organized by the OIC General Secretariat, and at the invitation and hosting of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today, Monday, 6 November 2023 in the city of Jeddah and which lasts three days are as follows:

Arabsat 5A 30E
D/L= 10890 H
S.R= 3.125
DVB-S2 8PSK
5/6

