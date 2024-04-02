Broadspectrum shined brightest at 2023 Fintech Awards

Broadspectrum Ltd (BSL), a wholly owned indigenous Ghanaian complete ICT service providers, has won a total of nine awards including IT/Tech Firm of the Year at the 3rd edition of the Ghana Fintech Awards.

This makes Broadspectrum the winner of most awards on the night, by far. The second highest award winner on the evening, won four awards, less than half what Broadspectrum won.

The awards event, organized by the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association and Arkel Limited with support from KPMG and the Bank of Ghana, was under the theme; ‘Shaping a Sustainable and Inclusive Financial Future’. It serves a vital purpose in nurturing collaboration and fostering introspection within the FinTech community.

By providing a platform for industry leaders to convene and engage in discussions regarding the trajectory of FinTech in Ghana, the awards event transcends mere recognition of achievements, they establish a forum for dialogue and innovation, propelling the entire ecosystem forward.

Out of the nine awards Broadspectrum won, its digital payment subsidiary alone won six, while the agritech subsidiary won one, two individual executives won one each and the mother company also won one.

The mother company itself, Broadspectrum Limited was adjudged IT/Tech Firm of the Year, while the CEO, Razak Awudulai won Fintech Personality of the Year (Male) and the company’s Chief Information and Security Officer (CISO), Lovestone E. Mamattah won Fintech CTO/CIO of the year.

Its payments subsidiary, Broadspectrum Digital Payments walked away with Fintech Company of the Year, Fintech Discovery of the Year, Compliant Fintech Company of the Year, Fintech Start-up of the Year, and together with Northern Electricity Company (NEDco), they also won Fintech & Non-bank Partnership of the Year, for developing a state-of-the-art application.

Meanwhile, the agritech subsidiary of the company, Agrospectrum Limited was also adjudged Agritech of the Year.

Elated by the feat, the CEO, Razak Awudulai, said the victories not only underscores BSL’s position as a leading IT and Tech firm but also acknowledges their unwavering commitment to fostering a more inclusive and technologically advanced financial landscape in Ghana.

“We are extremely proud of these awards and do not take the recognition for granted. They have come off the back of years of hard work and we are fully convinced that our diverse range of services, strategic partnerships, and unwavering focus on innovation will propel us as a key player in shaping the future of technology within the nation and perhaps, the wider region,” he said.

Established in 2012, Broadspectrum has grown into a diversified Ghanaian powerhouse in the Information Communication and Technology (ICT) sector. Their core activities encompass network and transmission services, providing robust infrastructure and data transmission in collaboration with leading companies like Huawei and Cisco.

Furthermore, BSL prioritizes cybersecurity by partnering with Fortinet to offer comprehensive solutions that safeguard their clients from cyber threats. Their commitment to delivering advanced cloud computing and IT infrastructure solutions is evident through partnerships with industry leaders like Vmware.

BSL’s dedication to innovation extends beyond core services. Focused subsidiaries have been established to address specific market needs. Spectrum Fibre Ltd spearheads the deployment of fiber optic infrastructure, enhancing internet connectivity across the nation. BSL Digital Payment Ltd (BDP) offers comprehensive digital payment solutions, recently securing five awards at the Ghana FinTech Awards 2023.

Under the Broadspectrum brand, are ISG Infrastructure Services Ltd and Century Link Ltd and Agrospectrum, which leverages technology to directly address challenges faced by the agricultural sector in Ghana.

“This recognition at the Ghana FinTech Awards is a significant milestone, but it’s just the beginning. We at Broadspectrum are determined to shatter the perception that indigenous companies cannot compete in the demanding ICT landscape. This award serves as a powerful testament to the talent and innovation within our Ghanaian workforce.

Moving forward, we are committed to continuously pushing boundaries and demonstrating that Broadspectrum possesses the expertise and dedication to fulfil the evolving ICT needs of Ghana and position our nation as a leader in technological advancements,” Mr. Awudulai further remarked.

Broadspectrum’s exploits in Telecoms

Established in 2021 as ICT services provider, BSL acquired a submarine Cable License in 2021, to solely land the Google Equiano Cable.

Additionally, the company has well-established partnerships with key Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to support its operations and service delivery. Three (3) OEM categories are in place. In networking and transmission BSL partners with Huawei, Tejas, Dell, Cisco, Radwin, YahSat, and MicroTik. In Cybersecurity, BSL partners with Fortinet. In Cloud/IT infrastructure, BSL partners with Vmware, SolarWinds, and Veeam.

Over the years BSL has established four (4) operating strategic subsidiaries and business units i.e., Spectrum Fibre Ltd, BSL Digital Payment Ltd, ISG Infrastructure Services Ltd, Century Link Ltd., and Agro Spectrum.