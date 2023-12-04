Broda Sammy drops visuals of new single “Masei Ho”

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Broda Sammy has released another powerful soaking and atmospheric genre of music titled “Masei Ho”.

The song, which comes along with an entrancing music video, highlights the mysterious ways of God in the lives of those who have placed their faith in him.

The maverick gospel musician in the song demonstrates his unique musical prowess with powerful vocals.

Broda Sammy’s style of music seeks to inspire, transform and to unmoor every vessel of God and would witness the miracles of God.

The song is available on all the major digital streaming stores and gospel music lovers can uplift their souls with a dose of this song.