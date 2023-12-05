Broda Sammy slams lack of unity among gospel musicians

Outspoken Ghanaian musician Broda Sammy says there is no deliberate effort by gospel musicians to support each other’s music.

This, he says, is due to the lack of unity among gospel musicians, which has hindered the growth of the gospel music industry.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, Broda Sammy bemoaned the lack of unity in the music industry, which he said was having a negative impact.

“I would be a great liar if I say there is unity in the gospel music industry. We don’t support each other’s music, and for me, that is very sad.

“You can’t rely on a fellow gospel musician to help push your music, but considering our style of ministering, this should be easy practice for us all,” he said.

Broda Sammy added that gospel musicians are often friendly when they meet outside, but internally there are issues.

Regardless of the challenges, Broda Sammy added that he was focused on churning out more hit tunes for gospel music lovers.

Broda Sammy recently dropped visuals of his latest single, “Masei Ho” which is available across various streaming platforms.

Stream Here: https://youtu.be/5chC-jeTlqM?si=0jrU6YNWTR7lKa83