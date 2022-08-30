Brofoyedur wins Oguaa 2022 Fetu Afahye Inter-community quiz competition

Mr Joseph Ennin, a 15-year-old pupil who represented Brofroyedur, a suburb of Cape Coast Metropolis was adjudged winner of the 2022 Oguaa Fetu Afahye Inter-Community quiz competition which was keenly contested.

Master Ennin got 31 marks followed by Nana Ama Sam of OLA Lowcost who had 30 points.

Mercedes Aba Eghan of OLA-Newsite and Albert Isaac Kay of Social Welfare bagged 26 and 20 points respectively to finish third and fourth.

Additionally, Francisca Anaman of Kru-Town had 16 points to emerge fifth and Fatimatu Ibrahim of Ayikoo-Ayikoo obtained 13 points to place sixth.

The competition formed part of pre-activities towards the celebration of the festival and was aimed at promoting reading among school children and encouraging them to explore the culture and history of their land whilst instilling learning habits in them.

It was also to help foster unity and togetherness among the citizenry through education in the quest to make Cape Coast great again.

The competition was jointly organised by Cape Coast Youth Development Association and Oguaa Fetu Afahye Planning Committee in collaboration with the Ghana Library Authority (GLA).

Thirty-nine communities within the Traditional Area competed in phases with six of them qualifying for the finals which was held at the Emintsimadze palace on Monday.

They were Brofoyedur, OLA Newsite, OLA Lowcost, Social Welfare, Kru-Town and Ayikoo-ayikoo.

Madam Josephine Kiki Aggrey, who Chaired the occasion in her address, advised the youth to take advantage of social media to advance their knowledge and skill for a better future.

She encouraged them to study more about their history and culture to be able to express themselves when called upon to talk about their roots.

Mr Nana Kwame Appiah Kubi, the Regional Director of the GLA said it was imperative to periodically organise such competitions to improve learning among children to enhance education in the Metropolis and beyond.

He noted that competitions boost talents, skills, and inculcates qualities of sportsmanship spirit, teamwork, and cooperation among the youth.

The champions received trunks, chop boxes, student mattresses, school bags and certificates whilst the overall winner received and an additional cash prize of GHC1,000 cedis plus a brand-new laptop donated by Mr Frederick Nyankah , PRO of Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The first and second runners-up took GHC700.00 and GHC500.00 cedis, respectively.

Nana Kodwo Addae II, the Chief of Abura praised the participants for their outstanding display of intellectual discipline throughout the competition and urged them to be steadfast and focus on their academic endeavors to become better citizens in future.

He urged the citizenry to eschew apathy and collectively make Oguaaman great and strong again.

Other activities for this year’s weeklong Fetu Afahye which commenced Monday, include a Regatta on the Fosu Lagoon on Tuesday, Women, and children’s day on Wednesday, among others.

The festival on the theme: “Making Cape Coast great again through education, tourism and development,” would be climaxed Saturday, September 03, with a procession of chiefs, Asafo Supis and a grand durbar.