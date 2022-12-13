Brogya Genfi charges NDC leadership to respect rules governing elections

Mr Brogya Genfi, a National Youth Organiser aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who lost in Saturday’s congress, said the rules and regulations governing the elections must be respected and not skewed to the advantage of any candidate.

“For the records, the election of the National Youth Organiser is far from over,” he said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.

He said the processes leading to the 10th National Youth and Women’s Conference was fraught with manipulation of the delegates’ list to favour the incumbent.

“I sincerely think that the Party must take concrete steps to ensure that our rules and regulations are respected and not skewed to the advantage of anybody,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to all youth delegates of the NDC who converged at the University of Cape Coast over the weekend for the 2022 National Youth conference for their support.

“Ayekoo to all those who accepted my message of Leadership of Courage and voted for me, as well as those who did not,” he said.

“To my teeming supporters, admirers and the rank and file of the Party who desired for a change in the youth leadership, I say thank you to you all,” he said.