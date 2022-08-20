Brong-Ahafo Presbyterian Church donates food items to two SHSs in Ahafo

The Reverend Benjamin Appiah, the Chairperson of the Brong-Ahafo Presbyterian Church of Ghana, on Friday presented food items to be distributed to two Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Ahafo Region.

The Bechem Presbyterian SHS (PRESEC) received 20 bags of rice and six bags of maize while the Techimantia Samuel Otu Presbyterian SHS got 10 bags of rice and four bags of maize.

According to Rev. Appiah, the food items were to be prepared for the final year students at the schools writing the West African Senior High School Certificate Examination.

Speaking at a short ceremony in Sunyani, he said the items were the church’s widow’s mite to augment government’s efforts in feeding the students and asked the school authorities to use them for the intended purpose.

As a key partner in development, Rev. Appiah gave the assurance the church would continue to support the government to enhance quality education in the country, aside the spiritual growth of members of the church.

Describing the support as timely, Mr Edwin Odame Amoah, the Headmaster of Bechem PRESEC, thanked the church for the assistance, saying the items would greatly help the school to feed the 1,317 final year students for a period of two weeks.

On his part, Mr Evans Asare, the Headmaster of Samuel Otu Presbyterian SHS, appealed for more support, saying it has been difficult to feed the 607 final year students, and expressed appreciation to the church.